By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has dismantled illegal roadblocks along the evey-busy Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said the action was taken to restore order and decency to the operations of the police.

A statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi indicated that the commissioner ordered for the immediate dismantling of illegal road blocks by police teams from the Lagos State Police Command.

The statement reads:

‘The Commissioner of Police gave the directive on Friday April 9 while addressing the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the Command on the general security situation in the state, and reviewing the anti-crime strategies of the command in order to sustain its feats on crime control and comform with the present happenings in the state.

‘The police boss, while reacting to some complaints from the general public and some security reports on the police activities along the international route, ordered the Area Commanders and DPO whose jurisdictions fall along the Badagry Expressway, that is Area E, Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal road blocks and embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.

‘Odumosu confirmed that the illegal police road blocks along the route have been condemned by the government, international bodies and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay. He, however, noted that other police operatives from other police formations outside the supervision of Lagos State Police Command who operate along the route as well will be contacted to adjust and do the needful to restore sanity to their operations.

‘He then warned the concerned Area Commanders to desist and take necessary action on the full compliance with his order as any defaulter will be sanctioned accordingly.’