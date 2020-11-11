Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed 10 personnel for indispline who were among 81 officers tried for various offences.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejob, he noted that :” In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the Police Command has tried 81 personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

“The command has dismissed and prosecuted seven, while 10 personnel were dismissed. In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded N10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 Inspectors, 29 constables and seven Corporals. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.”