From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force headquarters in Abuja has announced the dismissal from service of one Mr Richard Gele, the Police Inspector caught in a viral video dignifying official corruption and justifying extortion of members of the public.

Gele, an Inspector, with AP/No. 188547, who until his dismissal, attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for safety of road users and commuters, was seen in the video which trended from the 25, boastfully dignifying corruption after he took the vehicle license of a road user along the route.

Force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, announced his dismissal in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said “his dismissal came after subjection to internal disciplinary mechanism and being found wanting of the charges levelled against him in line with extant laws governing the conduct of police personnel.

“An indigene of Benue State, the dismissed inspector was enlisted into the Force in September, 2000. He therefore ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect. The officer has been de-kitted and handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, for further necessary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, while expressing the staunch commitment of his administration at bequeathing policing standards in tandem with international best practices to the nation, warned all personnel to eschew extortion, unprofessionalism, official corruption and other inappropriate acts. The IGP urged them to display exemplary courage and patriotism in the discharge of their duties”. The statement added.