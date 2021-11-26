From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia Anambra State, AIG Muri Umar Musa, has approved the dismissal of Inspector Edem Ebong from the Nigeria Police Force and his prosecution for murder.

His approval of the recommended punishment was sequel to the conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched by Enugu State Police Command into the Inspector’s murder case.

Inspector Ebong, hitherto attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia, had on Sunday, June 20, shot and killed five persons and injured four others for no justifiable reasons at Golf Estate Enugu.

Announcing the AIG’s approval yesterday in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), the Commissioner of Police Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, appreciated the citizens’ understanding and patience while the disciplinary trial and investigation lasted.

Lawal commended in particular residents of the State, for the level of patience and understanding shown and reiterated “commitment to always deal decisively with Police Officers of the Command, found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police Force, especially as it concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens.”

The State Police boss therefore, called on residents of the State to remain law-abiding and promptly report erring Police Officers to the nearest Police Station assuring that such reports would be accorded the necessary confidentiality and action.

