From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the approval for dismissal of Inspector Edem Ebong for killing five persons and injuring four others in a shooting incidence which occured on June 20 at Gold Estate, Enugu.

Police spoksman in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe in a statement on Friday said that the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Umar Musa, gave the approval for the dismissal of the inspector for the offence of murder after it was discovered that there was no justifiable reason for his action.

Ebong who was before now attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia was assigned to the Gold Estate residence of a Lebanese manager of a Lotto company in Enugu. He had gone on a shooting spree on the fateful day, killing five persons including Mr Nwabueze Orji, a father of four children living in the area.

Part of the statement reads: “The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia Anambra State, AIG Muri Umar Musa, has approved the recommended punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force and prosecution of Inspector Edem Ebong, hitherto attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia, for the offence of murder.

“The approval is sequel to the Command’s conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons, as well as the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons, by the Police Inspector, at Golf Estate Enugu, on 20/06/2021.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, while appreciating the general public, particularly residents of the state, for the level of patience and understanding shown while the disciplinary trial and investigation into the case lasted.

“He also reiterated commitment to always deal decisively with Police officers of the command, found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police Force, especially as it concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens.

“He therefore calls on residents of the State to remain law-abiding and promptly report erring Police Officers to the nearest Police Station; or by calling the Command’s hotlines on: *08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172.”