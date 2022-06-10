The Lagos State Police Command has advised indigenes to disregard the voice WhatsApp message of planned invasion of Badagry community in Lagos by Fulani herdsmen.

There has been a voice WhatsApp message of Fulani planning to attack Badagry. The development has caused serious tension in the community with many people already moving out of the area.

But, in a swift reaction, the police have debunked the rumours, describing it was a false alarm.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The Command wishes to state in unequivocal terms that the content of the voice-note is entirely false and mischievously designed to cause unnecessary panic within Lagos State.

“It is worthy of note that there is a police Division close to the estate – Morogbo Division. There is also a police post next to the estate – Mowo Outpost. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area is top notch.

“In a bid to be doubly sure that the claims are false, the Divisional Police Officer of Morogbo, visited the estate again today, inspected the entire facility and had an exhaustive session with the facility manager.

The outcome of the operational visit lends credence to the futility of the voice note.

“While all residence of Lagos State are enjoined to disregard the voice note, they are all assured by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, that the Police Command in synergy with sister security agencies are fully prepared to nip any criminality in the bud; and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring continued peace in the state.”

