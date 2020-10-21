Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

There was confusion in Benin, Edo State capital ,yesterday, when anti riot policemen shot severally into the air to disperse #EndSARS protesters along Benin/Agbor Road, by Winners Charpel Church.

The incident which happened at about 10.30 a:m, led to commotion and panic among residents of the area .

It was gathered that the security operatives who were heading in the direction of Agbor, ordered the protesters who barricaded the road to open the way for them, but met stiff resistance.

They were said to have shot severally into the air to disperse the crowd of protesters who scampered in various directions for safety.

Not satisfied, the police operatives were said to have descended on a black-coloured Lexus RX330 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with registration number: AKA 235 RZ, parked beside the road, in front of the Church.

The police reportedly broke the side windows , front and back wind shields and shot the four tyres of the vehicle to demobolize it.