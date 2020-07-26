Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigeria Police in Zaria, Kaduna State yesterday dispersed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, while commemorating the 6th anniversary of the death of three sons of IMN leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and 32 others.

Recall that on July 25, 2014, there was a Quds demonstration in Zaria which led to a clash between the Nigerian Army and thegroup resulting in the death of three sons of group’s leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and 32 others.

According to an eyewitness told Sunday Sun that while the commemoration of the Quds programme was ongoing at Unguwar Bishar cemetery, Zaria City, yesterday, “six Hilux trucks filled with armed policemen stormed the event; on sighting the policemen, the IMN members started chanting Allahu Akbar (God is Great) while the police fired tear gas and live ammunition at them.”

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he would reach the Police Area Commander, Zaria, and report back to our reporter.

But, as at the time of filing this report, Jalige did not get back.

However, Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello, Chairman Shuhada Foundation of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Zaria, said the group was commemorating the martyrdom of their members who died on July 25, 2014.