Gabriel Dike

Striking workers of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) has staged a protest against the management of the institution over their demands.

our correspondent gathered that the protest started in the afternoon and the workers locked the main gate chanting anti-management songs.

The Senior Staff Association of Polytechnics of Nigerian (SSANIP) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) have been on strike since January 2019 over the alleged wrong implementation of CONTISS 15.

One of the leaders of the striking workers told our correspondent that the protest was within the main campus and the police, invited by the management fired tear-gas at them forcing the workers to scamper for safety.

He said a detachment of the Nigeria Police led by the DPO Ikorodu Police Station stormed the gate and threatened the protesting workers of LASPOTECH, claiming that the police have order from above to arrest as many as possible.

”The workers have locked up themselves within the Ikorodu campus of the polytechnic singing and chanting songs pursuant to their demands. But the DPO ordered his men to come into the campus and engaged the workers and forced the gate opened.

”We are seeking the attention of the Inspector General of Police to call the policemen to order because the workers have been on strike for some months, protesting legitimately and peacefully within their campus against the management of the polytechnic. Our people are safe, except the red our people now have as a result of the tear-gas.”

The union leader disclosed that the police did not make any arrest but only moved in to break down the barricade erected by the protesting workers.

In a swift reaction, the polytechnic management confirmed that the workers disrupted activities today and the police on patrol intervened to safe the situation.

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Mr. Olanrewaju Kuye, said the workers staged a protest and locked the main gate.

Kuye denied that it was the management that invited the police, stating ”you know Ikorodu is a volatile area and any gathering will attract the police. The police were on patrol and spotted the workers protesting and had to interven.”

Three union leaders were sacked as a result of the on-going strike while the rector and his management team have not entered the main campus in the last four months.