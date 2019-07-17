Lukman Olabiyi

Two robbery suspects, Daniel Abah and Edwin Edache who were recently arrested by the police for allegedly snatching a car belonging to a driver, Alfred Moses, with Taxify Car Hiring Services, have been docked before the Lagos State Magistrate’s Court, Igbosere.

The defendants were charged before the court on a three-count charge bordering on robbery but pleaded not guilty.

Police alleged that the defendants, Abah

and Edache both from Otukpo Benue State in June, 2019, boarded the complainant’s car as passengers along the Lekki-Epe Expressway and told him to take them to Ibeju Lekki area.

And on their way, the defendants allegedly announced to the driver that

they were robbers, ordered the driver to park his car and hand over the car key to them or else they would kill him.

Police further alleged that when the driver refused to stop his car, Abah allegedly held the driver by the neck, while his accomplice, Edache, poured petrol on his face which forced the driver to suddenly stop and he was dispossessed of his car.

Following the incident, the driver after regaining his consciousness reported the matter to the police and the defendants were later arrested at their hideout in Lekki.

Police prosecutor, Reuben Solomon said the offenses committed were punishable under Sections 411, 287 (10) and 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Magistrate S. Sasanya has granted the defendants bail in the sum of

N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

The court also adjourned the case till 19 July, for mention and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos, till they perfected their bail conditions