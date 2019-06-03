Lukman Olabiyi

Police have arraigned six suspected land grabbers before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere, for allegedly dispatching hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons to a parcel of land at Anthony village. The offence is punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The six men, who were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Folake Oshin are Kayode Aiyetiwa, Badmus Gbenga, Monsuru Ajani, Abubakar Rotimi, Kayode Onasanya and Dele Abiodun Adeshina.

The accused persons, who all pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge, were also accused of assaulting Ayodele Opeyemi and Lawal Abideen, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

They were also charged with threatening violence by using dangerous weapons to chase away workers from the said parcel of land and, thereby, committing offenses punishable under Section 56(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria. 2015.

In count five, the accused were charged with assaulting Akinluyi Onilere by hitting him with iron rod on his head, which caused him grievous bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

In count six, the accused were charged with damaging a bulldozer at a site located at Anthony and, thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 339 and punishable under Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

All the offences were said to have been committed between March and April 2017.

The case has been adjourned till July 24, 2019 for continuation of trial.