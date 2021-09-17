The Police in Osun on Friday, docked one Tosin Ajayi, 34, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his friend of N30,000 through ATM.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 8, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. at Lagere, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant fraudulently withdrew the money from the bank account of his friend, Moses Mbah, through his ATM card without his consent.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 383 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence counsel, Mr Martins Awe, urged the court to grant the accused bail in most liberal terms.

He promised that his client would not jump bail and would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate O.B. Adediwura admitted the accused to a bail of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

Adediwura ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and resides within the court’s jurisdiction.

He must also provide three years tax clearance certificate, and submit three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until Oct 10, for hearing. (NAN)

