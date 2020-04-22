The Police on Wednesday docked a 39-year-old woman, Akinbaye Chioma, at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud.

The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of fraud, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in January at Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

He alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N145,000 belonging to one Mr Mahmood Badr to her own use.

Okunade said that the defendant allegedly collected money from different people to get goods for them from the complainant.

She, however, collected the goods but did not remit the money, instead converted the money to her own use.

He said that the offence contravened Section 383(1), (2), (a), (b), (f),(4) and punishable under Section 390 (8), (a), (b),(c) and (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defence counsel, Mr Olawumi Olowofela, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olanike Adegoke, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 3 for mention. (NAN)