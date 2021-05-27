From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory police command working in conjunction with the Department of State Service (DSS), have rescued 14 persons kidnapped from Bwari Area Council and arrested one of the kidnappers.

The kidnapped victims were rescued in a joint operation with the after a raid on the criminals’ hideout, following intelligence report.

Members of local vigilante groups as well as hunters in the area were also said to have been involved in the operation by providing useful information that led to success of in operation.

The victims who were recently abducted along the Bwari area, were held hostage at an unknown location by gunmen before they were rescued.

Police Public relations officer in charge of the command Yusuf Marian confirmed the report of the rescued persons and said the police would continue to raid all criminal hideouts and rout them out of the FCT.