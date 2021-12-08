From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has appealed to the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali and the Department of State Service (DSS), to search for 5 missing miners who were working at the Onu-Nwenewo; an Ezza village of Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement yesterday, said he was not convinced by the explanation given by the Ebonyi State government that the workers were killed.

The missing miners are Nelson Onyemeh (Director and Partner of Nelan Consultants), Stanley Nwazulum, Ernest Edeani, IK Ejiofor and Samuel Aneke were on November 3, 2021 deployed to a road project at Effium in Ebonyi state in continuation of routine supervisory works.

“The release of the bruised and emotionally destabilizing news about the alleged death of the five engineers by the Governor during a security summit organized by Christian Association of Nigeria, Abakiliki chapter has left their families, friends and associates emotionally confused.