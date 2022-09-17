From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, have been disperse with teargas by security operatives in Abakaliki, the state capital.

OBI-DIENT protesters had gathered at Pastoral Centre, Mile 50, in Abakaliki for a solidarity march before security operatives in a Hilux vans stormed the area and dispersed them with teargas.

However,minutes after they were violently dispersed, the Obi supporters gathered again and are now proceeding with the protest.

Our correspondent gathered that the protesters are now matching from Mile 50 to the G-hostel area of the state capital.

Details later