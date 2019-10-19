Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A few weeks after a school with about 300 persons, including minors were discovered in shackles in Kaduna State and another one in Katsina State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday led a security team to similar one in Kaduna town.

This time around, a raid was carried out on one popular illegel rehabilitation centre Nigga centre, in Rigasa, the largest Kaduna community, in Ligabi local government area of the State.

During the raid at Malam Nigga Rehabilitation Centre, 147 inmates including 22 females and five children were evacuated by the state government.

The illegal rehabiliation centre is owned by one Dr Lawal Yusuf Muduru a.k.a Malam Niga, who has been arrested by the police for further investigation in his operations.

Meanwhile some of the inmates who spoke with journalists alleged being dehumanised and severally abused sexually by their male inmates.

On the order of El-Rufai, the inmates were given temporary shelter at Mando Hajj Camp, as some among them recieved first aid treatment and tested for possible ailments.

However, Kaduna State Police Command in a statement added that, at about 8’o’clock on Saturday morning, the governor had led police operatives of the command to the NIGAS Rehabilitation and Skills Acquisition Centre located at Rigasa Kaduna for an On-the-Spot Assessment where it was discovered that about 147 inmates both male and female were found mostly in shackles (chained).

The command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo in that statement said, “during the raid, some of the inmates made certain allegations of maltreatment including sexual molestation particularly by the female inmates against some male inmates.

“Following this discovery, the governor directed that, all the inmates be evacuated to Hajj Camp located at Mando Kaduna for proper profiling and safe custody.

“Similarly, the police have arrested one Dr Lawal Yusuf Muduru a.k.a Malam Niga, the owner of the centre to investigate him on the said allegations. He is currently helping investigation at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the command. The command is also investigating the authenticity and validity of the registration document the suspect claimed to possess.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ali AJI Janga, has reiterated his commitment to fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the state without fear or favour. He appeals to the public to continue to support the command in the current battle against criminality.”