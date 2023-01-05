From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command in conjunction with the Edo State Security Network (ESSN), yesterday, killed one robbery suspect in a gun duel and arrested another.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor disclosed this in Benin City.

He said the suspect killed during the gun duel has been deposited at the morgue while the other suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Police operatives attached to Ugbor Division, G.R.A; Benin City, Edo State and the Edo State Security Network personnel led by the Divisional Police Officer on Wednesday, 4th January 5, 2023 at about 2000hrs successfully engaged a robbery gang, arrested one, neutralized one, recovered one cut-to-size gun and two cartridges.

“The arrested suspect, Ahmed Ibrahim “M”, age 19 years is currently in Police custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, while the body of the deceased armed robber, whose name is yet unknown, has been deposited at Stella Obasanjo mortuary in the State.

SP Nwabuzor said, the Commissioner of Police, Edo Police Command,

Muhammed Dankwara, is pleased to note

that no police officer was injured during the operation, just as he said he sends his

appreciation to the members of the public whose timely and

accurate information led to the successful operation.

He added that the CP equally assures the members of the public that the command is committed to keeping the state safe from crimes, arrest perpetrators of violent crimes and other offences and to prosecute them accordingly.