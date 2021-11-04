From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Thursday disclosed that the two girls dumped inside well water by their mother in Osogbo have been evacuated.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, who spoke with our correspondent said the mother of the daughters has been arrested and detained at the police command.

The woman, simply identified as Omowumi, on Monday evening dumped her two daughters inside well water, claiming that hardship and frustration occassioned her action.

She claimed that she was deported from Omar in United Arab Emirate and life had been difficult for her. At a time, the woman claimed that the glory of her daughters have been used when she was away from home, hence the decision to throw them into the well water.

According to the police, the two girls, Darasimi (8), Desire (5), were evacuated on Wednesday and deposited at a mortuary in the state.

The police said, “we gathered that the incident happened as a result of her deportation from abroad. She didn’t deny dumping them inside the well water. She insisted that she has done it and the manner she talked gave us the insight into what they said about her mental status.

“Though, we didn’t belief until we ascertain that she really has mental illness. She is currently in our custody. The girls have been exhumed. Though, they are dead. We are able to evacuate them on Wednesday.

“We are awaiting the report of the psychiatric to establish the fact about her mental status,” Opalola stated.