Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has exhumed four decomposing bodies from a septic tank in Ikorodu area of the state.

The bodies were said to be those of bureau de change operators who were allegedly murdered by suspected fraudsters who swindled them of huge amount of money.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said: “On March 4 , the police command received a complaint from Ikorodu area that some unidentified persons approached Alhaji Yakubu Musa and Alhaji Hassan Umaru, operators of a bureau de change at Benson area of Ikorodu and informed them that they had a relation who returned from overseas and needed to sell $10,000. They initially requested that payment would be made in a bank in Ikorodu, but on getting to the bank, the suspects moved the operators to an unknown destination and started demanding ransom from their friends and relatives.

“Despite paying N1. 6 million as ransom, their abductors refused to release them and nothing more was heard from them. The victim’s phones remained switched off.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu detailed the Commander, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to carry out an in-depth investigation into the matter with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the suspects. Operatives from SARS Ipakodo base, led by SP Godfrey Soriwei arrested three suspects: Oluwatosin Olanrewaju 40-years old, Mayowa Olawuni (a.k.a General ) and Babatunde Idris (a.k.a Aloma). The suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and led operatives to their den in Ikorodu where they dumped the bodies in a septic tank.

“Two locally-made single barrel guns with five live cartridges, one locally-made gun with three ammunition, one locally-made revolver pistol with three live ammunition, one cutlass, one axe and some charms were recovered from them.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects had at various times used the abandoned company as their den, where all their targets were killed and dumped in the sceptic tank. As part of the investigation, four decomposed bodies were recovered from the septic tank for autopsy.

“The suspects confessed to have killed the other two rival cult members and dumped them in the septic tank before killing the two bureau de change operators. They are currently assisting the police in the arrest of the other fleeing members of the gang. “Investigation is ongoing, suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”