Bamigbola GBOLAGUNTE, Akure

The Police in Ondo State have exhumed the body of a suspected cultist killed and buried in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

There was a serious cult clash in Igbokoda last weekend where one person was killed and others injured.

Three suspects have however been arrested in connection with the killing.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro said the three suspects are in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

He added that investigations are ongoing on the matter, aasuring that the police will soon get to the root of the matter.

The Police spokesman said the corpse was exhumed on the order of the police authorities in the state.

He said the suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.