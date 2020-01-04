The body of Favour Daley-Oladele, the final year student of Sociology, of Lagos State University (LASU) who was allegedly murdered for money rituals, has been exhumed at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State by the police. Her body parts were dismembered before they were dumped into a shallow well in the community by her suspected killers.

The principal suspects in the lady’s murder are Segun Philip, said to be a prophet, and Adeeko Owolabi, the deceased’s boyfriend, and Ruth, Owolabi, Adeeko’s mother who was believed to have played some dastard parts in the murder of the lady on December 8, 2019.

During the exhumation, her suspected killers had told homicide police all they knew and the parts they played in her unfortunate death.

It was learnt that Babatunde Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, led the operation.

The police boss noted that his men did a thorough job of investigating and ensuring the real spot the victim was buried. He assured that justice would be done on the matter.

It was further learnt that when the body parts were brought out, the victim’s head, breasts, neck and some parts of the two legs were missing.

Owolabi, said to be a graduate of LASU, too, told reporters during the incident that he and Philip conspired to kill his girlfriend for the purpose of using her body parts for money rituals.

“After I lodged her in a guest house, I took her to a house which I claimed to be my uncle’s house, knowing fully well that the place was a ritualist’s den.

“I smashed a pestle on her head and she collapsed. The prophet thereafter used a knife and cutlass to dismember her body which was divided into three parts breasts, head and legs with other vital parts.

“We buried the remaining part of her body beside Prophet Philip’s Church called ‘Solution Salvation Chapel’, while some vital parts were given to my mother to eat for spiritual cleansing.”

Philip on his part admitted that the lady was killed for money rituals on behalf of Owolabi.

“I am not a prophet but a herbalist who engage in spiritual cleansing for whosoever come to my place,” he said.

“I used the Solution Salvation Chapel as a cover-up not to allow people to know the true picture of who I am and what I do.

“Owolabi came to my place for money rituals and I told him that we need a complete human being for the rituals.

“And on December 8, he brought his girlfriend to my church and we killed her and as well dismembered her body part for money rituals.”

Also speaking during the occasion, Ruth, Owolabi’s mother, denied that she was not aware that the concoction given to her to eat and the cream was made of the lady’s flesh.