The Police in Katsina State have described how the Magajin Garin Daura, Musa Umar, was abducted from his palace on Wednesday.

The Magajin Yari Daura is a younger brother of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and by the traditional title, he is expected to succeed his elder brother as Emir. Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC) is married to the daughter of the abducted Magajin Yari Daura.

Addressing newsmen in Katsina yesterday, spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, in a statement described the efforts being made to rescue the district head.

Isah said, “Yesterday, 1/05/2019 at about 7.10pm, unknown bandits numbering about six, shooting into the air, stormed the residence of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, in a Peugeot 405, unregistered, blue in colour and abducted him while sitting on a bench outside his residence, to unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Sanusi Buba, along with police patrol teams immediately arrived at the scene.

“Police patrol teams at Kusada Division of Katsina State intercepted the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel and as a result of which one Inspector Muntari Maikudi attached to Kusada Division sustained gunshot injury and was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Katsina for treatment.

“IGP Tactical Squad, SARS teams, PMF and counter-terrorism units have already been dispatched to rescue the victim alive and safely to his family.

“The Command enjoins members of the public to always assist the security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence on the activities of these bandits.

“Be rest assured that the Command and, indeed, other security agencies, are on their toes to bring to an end the activities of these bandits.”

Security has been beefed up throughout Daura town, while makeshift speed breakers have been erected along surrounding towns, including Shargalle, Mashi and Kayauki.

The Sarkin Labarun Daura, Usman Ibrahim, said the family and the emirate council would not talk now in order not to jeopardise the safety of the district head.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, revealed on her twitter handle yesterday that the police in Katsina have arrested suspects connected with the kidnap of Umar.

“Police in Katsina State said the suspects, in connection with the abduction of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Uba, who was abducted on Tuesday evening at his residence, have been arrested,” she tweeted.