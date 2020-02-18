Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The three days dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Bayelsa State as fallout of a violent protest that greeted the Supreme Court’s ruling which sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Degi Biobarakuma Eremieyo, has been extended by the state police command.

The curfew imposed on February 14 was initially slated to end on Sunday but has been extended due to prevailing security situation in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa yesterday, disclosed that credible intelligence available to the command indicated that the prevailing security situation in the state demands the extension.

According to him, the curfew which will be relaxed on Sunday, February 23, 2020, would now be from 10pm to 6am every day.

“In light of the credible intelligence available to the command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa State, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday, February 23, 2020 with effect from Monday, February 17, 2020, from 10pm to 6am.

“The general public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew and such outlaws will be prosecuted. The public are advised to remain calm as the command is poised to ensue safety of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the eight suspects arrested during the protest are undergoing interrogation and would soon be charged to court.

A source said the suspects, who were arrested in different parts of the state, have offered useful information to the police.

He also said some of the suspects were those who invaded the house of former governor Seriake Dickson to loot his property.

The sources said after completion of investigation the suspects would all be charged in line with relevant laws of the land.

Dickson had recently in an interview acknowledged the arrest of those that attacked his house, noting, however, that the police should arrest more suspects.