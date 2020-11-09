Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The family of the kidnapped traders in Ondo State and the state police command have disagreed over the abduction of the seven traders.

The traders were on Saturday kidnapped by gunmen along Akure-Owo Expressway but the state police command claimed that its men have rescued them. But the family of one of the traders told newsmen in Akure yesterday that the traders are still in the custody of their abductors.

One of the kidnapped traders, who is the matron of market women in Isua, headquarters of Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state, Mrs Hellen Edward, was said to have communicated with her family from the custody of her abductors.

This was, however, against claim by the police public relations officer in the state, Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, who said the police had rescued the victims.

The family of the victims described the police claim as untrue.

The daughter of one of the kidnapped traders, Mrs Alaba Edward, confirmed that her mother was still in the custody of her abductors, saying that she had spoken with her and her abductors who demanded ransom.

She said her mother appealed to the family to look for money to pay the ransom for her release.

She said the abductors initially demanded for N11million ransom to facilitate the release of their mother but after negotiation, it was reduced to N5million.