From Priscilla Ediare,l Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has urged the newly recruited 256 special constables posted to the State on professionalism.

The governor described the recruitment as timely considering the security rate in the State.

Fayemi spoke on Tuesday at Police headquarters, Iyin road in Ado-Ekiti when the State Police Commissoner CP Tunde Mobayo received the newly passed out two hundred and fifty six (256) Special Constabulary Police.

Addressing the Special Constabularies, Fayemi who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matter, Brig.Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana stated that:

“The recruitment was apt, considering the current security challenges facing the Country which needed to be tackled outrightly.”

The Governor further enjoined the special Constabularies to always respect and uphold the tenets of their calling, do their best to make their families, the Nigeria Police and the Nation at large proud.

Fayemi who sympathized with the families of the Police Officers and all who lost their loved ones during the EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums, urged the Recruits to adhere strictly to all the rules guiding the protection of human rights while performing their duties.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner, CP Tunde Mobayo, who congratulated the new constabulary Police urged them “to meticulously follow the rules of engagement as enshrined in the Special Constabulary Police Manual and the Nigerian Police Acts.”

The Commissioner further enjoined them ” to be disciplined, professional, listen to their various communities, find out their needs and proffer appropriate solutions to them.”

The police chief enjoined the Special Constabularies to contribute their quota to their various Communities security-wise.

Other dignitaries who addressed the new Constabularies were the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Polycarp Kpai, the PCRC Chairman, Pastor Makinde Sunday, amongst others.