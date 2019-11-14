Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

The Deputy inspector- general of police in charge of operations, Abdulmajeed Ali

has said the police have finally deployed 66, 241 personnels to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Bayelsa and Kogi states elections.

Out of the 66,241 personnel, he said 35, 241 personnels were deployed to kogi while 31,041 were deployed to Bayelsa..

He said the personnels deploy consist of the regular police, intelligence unit mobile police, coounter terrorist unit, special forces, special tactical unit, Air wing, Marine wing among others.

In addition to this, the DIG said, other DIGs, AIGs, Cps, ACP s and other top police officers have been deployed to specifically monitor activities in all the three senatorial districts of the two states including personnels from other security agencies.

The DIG said the police were combat-ready to crush any trouble makers who want to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election even as he warned political actors and their supporters to conduct themselves within the ambition of the law.

He also ordered the withdrawal of police orderlies and security agents attached to the governors and the deputies of the two states and all political office holders from Friday 15 Nov until Sunday Nov 17 when the election would have been concluded.

The DIG also ordered the closure of boundaries leading to the two states as from 12 am on Friday to Saturday 4 pm and stressed that movements of people will be restricted on the election day as from 8.00am – 4 pm.

The police also ordered all unregistered plate numbers of vehicles and those covering their plate numbers on election day to stay indoors or have their vehicles impounded.

The DIG said the police were ever ready to protect all INEC facilities, protect sensitive and nonsensitive materials, protect the electorate, the Corps members, the observers, the media men covering the election, among others.

While saying that the police would do their jobs professionally, he said the force was aware of plans to import thugs into the state to cause mayhem during the election but warned that those who foment trouble will be dealt with it summarily and decisively.