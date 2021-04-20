From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia Police Command has finally spoken about the attack at the Uzuakoli police station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, yesterday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Abia command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the gunmen stormed the police station at about 3am yesterday.

Ogbonna said when the gunmen arrived, policemen on duty attempted to repel the attack, but they (gunmen) used high calibre weapons, including dynamites and rocket launchers, to suppress efforts of the policemen on duty.

He disclosed that among items torched by the arsonists include the police building, vehicles in the police facility, motor exhibits and police patrol vans, including motorcycles and tricycles.

He revealed that two persons accused of assault occasioning harm were released by the attackers.

The PPRO said no life was lost and no arm was carted away in the attack, as the gunmen could not break into the armoury.

Ogbonna said investigations were ongoing and called on the general public to provide useful information that could l