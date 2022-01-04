From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command’s tactical team yesterday repelled an attack on the palace of the Imo State chairman of Traditional Rulers’ Council and chairman of community policing, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, at Ezioha Amaifeke, in Orlu Local Government Area of the state. A statement by the spokesman for the command, Michael Abattam, said the incident, around 1 pm, saw the police team having the upper hand over the hoodlums.

Who he said besieged the palace in numbers and attempted to set it ablaze.

He said “The hoodlums, in their numbers besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the Command’s tactical teams and in the process one of the hoodlums was neutralised. While others fled into the bush with bullet injuries .