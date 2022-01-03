From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command tactical team on Monday repelled an attack on the palace of the State Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council and chairman community policing, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Imo police, Michael Abattam said the incident which occurred about 1 pm had the team having an upper hand against the hoodlums who he said besieged the palace in numbers and attempted to set it ablaze.

In the process of securing the palace intact, one of the hoodlums was killed by the police according to Abattam.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘The hoodlums, in their numbers, besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the Command’s tactical teams and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised. While others fled into the bush with bullet injuries,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Command’s tactical teams, he added, are presently combing the bush with a view of arresting the fleeing members of the gang and recovering more arms and other dangerous weapons.