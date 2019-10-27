Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Police command had foiled an attempt by suspected Kidnappers from Yobe State to abduct all the students of Federal Government and Technical College, Zuru town, located in Zuru local government area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State command, Mr. Garba M. Danjuma, who confirmed this yesterday while briefing newsmen at the Command Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi said, a suspect, Sani Shehu and his son, Mohammed A. Sani from Yobe state have been nabbed in connection with the crime.

He said that: « On 18th October 2019, the principal of the Federal Government and Technical College, Zuru, reported that an unknown person called her through phone and intimidated her that they were coming to her school to kidnap all her students and he will also bring his son to her school on Monday.

Similarly, on Monday October 21, 2019, at about 1030hrs, one Sani Shehu came along with his son named Muhammed A. Sani all male of Yobe State and were immediately arrested by the Police. However, the principal suspect, one Abdullahi Adamu, was also arrested at Yobe State”.

The Commissioner noted that all these suspects would be charged to court for criminal conspiracy, intimidation and an attempt to commit an offence to kidnap.

He also disclosed that out of 43 cows allegedly stolen by cattle rustlers from Zamfara state at Asarara village, Birnin Kebbi, 36 were recovered.

According to him, in September 2019, one Abubakar Juli Rugga and Alhaji Ardo all-male from Asarara village in Birnin Kebbi LGA, reported that their 43 cows were stolen.

On receipt of the report, a team of Detective traveled to Zamfara State on an investigation where they succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Umar and Attairu Sank all male of Daki Takwas village in Gummi LGA of Zamfara State in possession of 36 stolen cows.”.

Danjuma added that the rest of the culprits who were on the run would be arrested soon and charge to court for criminal conspiracy, and cow theft.