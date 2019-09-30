The operatives of the Imo State Police Command on Monday impounded two trailers allegedly deployed by workers of wife of the immediate past Governor Rochas Okorocha to evacuate properties stocked in one of the warehouses of All-In an upscale super market.

The warehouse situated along Aba Road, Owerri, was among the properties of the ex-governor and his relatives recently sealed by the anti-graft agency the EFCC last August.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that the police acting on a tip off on Sunday, moved into the warehouse late in the night, and arrested 12 suspects.

“Those inside the premises however refused to open the gate. The police team therefore cordoned off the building till this morning (Monday), when it stormed the premises. The two trailers were impounded and 12 persons arrested.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Ikokwu Orlando, said that two articulated vehicles were impounded and taken the premises of the command headquarters, Owerri.

Recall that EFCC had in August sealed some properties traced to the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, as well as those of his family members and cronies following a temporary assets forfeiture order from a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The properties included Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to Okorocha; Market Square Super Market; All in One Shop and the premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okoroacha.

Other properties were East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16-block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-billion naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife.