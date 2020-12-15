Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Men of the Taraba State Police command on Monday foiled an attempt by armed men to abduct a Chinese national in Gidin Dorowa area of Wukari local government area of the state.

DSP David Misal Police public relations officer, Taraba Command who disclosed this on Tuesday in Jalingo said that the armed men had blocked the Wukari-Jalingo highway and were about to kidnap the man on transit before the police intervened. Misal said that one of the suspected kidnappers was killed in the bloody gun battle that ensued while others escaped with injuries.

“The Taraba State Police Command successfully killed one of the kidnapping gang member terrorising Wukari Jalingo road and recovered AK47 with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

“The incident occurred exactly at Gindin doruwa Wukari LGA when the kidnappers numbering about eight blocked the highway and attempted to kidnnape a Chinese national. Consequently, they engaged the police men in a shoot out and the superior fire power of our police men led to the killing of one of the kidnappers while others escaped with gun wounds” the statement read in part.

Daily Sun reports that the Wukari-Jalingo highway has become a deathtrap for travelers who either fall victim to tribal militia or armed groups who block the road to rob and or kidnap people. Only recently, a school administrator in the state was killed on the road in a suspected failed kidnapping attempt.