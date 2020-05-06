Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Police command have reportedly foiled attempts by a suspect, Adamu Adamu who was arrested in connection with the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural Organization, Afenifere to escape from the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for Corona Virus disease.

Adamu is currently standing trial alongside three other suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mrs Olakunrin last year.

The suspect who was remanded at the Correctional centre was said to be suffering from COVID 19, a development which made officials of the state government and the authorities of the Nigeria Correctional centre released him for medical treatment.

However, Daily Sun gathered yesterday that Adamu, who is being treated for COVID-19 at the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital almost escaped from the hospital as he made efforts to escape from his hospital bed but for the smartness of the hospital workers and officers of the Nigeria Correctional Centre at the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the suspect had made several attempts to escape by deploying various tactics but to no avail.

Police sources said it was the timely intervention of its men and other security operatives that prevented the latest attempt by the suspect to flee the hospital custody.

Adamu was said to have spent long hours in the toilet each time he took permission to use the facility.

This, Daily Sun learnt prompted the hospital management to stop the free movement given the suspect inside the ward where COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment.

Sources said he has now been chained to his bed and closely monitored even while in the toilet.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Me Tee-Leo Ikoro, said security has been beefed up at the hospital with soldiers also mobilised to support policemen on guard.