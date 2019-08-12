The Lagos State Police Command said it foiled an attempted bank raid by a suspected team of robbers in Ejigbo area of the state and arrested its ringleader with his arms.

The police public relations officer in the state, Bala Elkana, stated this yesterday. Elkana said that on August 9, at about 9.45am, the Ejigbo Police Station received a distress call that some armed robbers on motorcycles were operating outside Access Bank along Egbe Road by NNPC Junction at Ejigbo.

He said a patrol team was deployed from the Ejigbo police station to reinforce the mobile policemen on guard duty at the bank and the patrol team engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle.

“The armed robbers were overpowered and chased up to Egbe area where their ring leader was arrested after he had sustained bullet wounds but others escaped.

“One Brownie pistol with one live ammunition was recovered from the suspect. The sum of N250, 000 earlier snatched from a female victim was recovered from him and handed over to her,” he said.

The spokesman said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had taken over the investigation, stressing that efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

Elkana also said in the statement that a car snatching ring leader was arrested on August 9, at about 2.310am by anti crime patrol team from the Satellite police station.

He said that the police foiled an attempt by the syndicate to snatch a Peugeot 307 salon car at Moshalachi area of Mile 2 along the Lagos /Badagry expressway.

He said Abubakar, who was the ring leader of the gang, was arrested, while one locally made shotgun was recovered from him.

“The Peugeot 307 was recovered and handed over to the owner. SARS has taken over the case with a view to apprehending other members of the gang.

“Investigation is ongoing while the suspect will be charged to court,” Elkana said.