Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of Borno State Command have successfully repelled Boko Haram insurgents in a Borno town.

Boko Haram operating in five 4-wheel drive vehicles painted in military colour, laid siege to Mainok, a community along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on Tuesday afternoon, were intercepted by some SARS personnel.

Some commuters and travelers trapped in the crossfire between Boko Haram and the insurgents said the gun battle lasted for about one hour.

“I saw three corpses of Boko Haram in Mainok when I passed there shortly after the attack,” Abdullahi Musa, a bus driver told our correspondent.

He said two Hilux vehicles brought by the insurgents were grounded during the crossfire while one was abandoned by them.

Meanwhile scores of the locals were said to have fled the town hours after the attack. Sources said they saw many of the residents with their luggage moving out of the town. Neither the military nor the police have commented on the incident.