From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command at the early hours of Sunday repelled attack by gunmen who attempted to raze the Omuma divisional police station, in Oru west Local Government Area of the State, hometown of governor Hope Uzodimma. Four of the hoodlums were said to have been killed in the process.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Michael Abattam said that the gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) came with explosives and other dangerous weapons to attack the station but were subdued by the swift response of the tactical team of the command and the officers of the Department of State Services(DSS) on ground.

“The Police Operatives engaged the hoodlums in fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while other scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds. While there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives,” Abattam said.

The bomb unit he added have taken custody of five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs) recovered from the neutralised bandits for detonation ,as well as charms .

Same vain, gunmen on Saturday night attacked operatives of the Abba vigilance group and Abba Security Network in the Nwangele Local Government Area of the State.

A source from the community told our correspondent that the vigilante groups were as usual on duty patrolling the community at about 10 pm when the gunmen attacked them.

The source narrated that the gunmen who stormed the community with over 10 motorcycles shot sporadically in the air to scare the natives who were almost getting to ready to go to bed.

He said “They came from Okwelle community in the Onuimo LGA and chased members of the vigilante group ,they shot their vehicle and they abandoned it and fled into the bush. The gunmen chased them inside the bush, shooting sporadically.

“Frustrated that they could not achieve their aim, they visited their anger on their patrolling vehicle, Sienna Bus and set fire on it.” The source said.