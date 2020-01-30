Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt at Imiringi community in Ogbia Local Government Area.

According to reports, the operatives were engaged in a heavy shootout with the kidnappers to rescue Mrs Vivian Okoye, the wife of popular businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Blessed Obiano, Obinna Okoye, and a medical doctor, Dr Alex.

According to investigations, the kidnappers, numbering seven, dressed in military uniform, had stormed the community in a white Hilux vehicle with registration number GBB 30 FS at about 7:30 pm on Wednesday to abduct their victims.

A community source said the kidnappers had already succeeded and were whisking their victims away before the police arrived.

“They drove away with their victims towards the Onuebum waterside in Ogbia area where a getaway boat was stationed. The kidnappers were asking for Blessed Obaino but they decided to kidnap the wife after they could not get him. The neighbour, who is a doctor, was driving into the house before he was abducted. They gained entrance into the compound following the entrance of one of Obaino’s boys. They must have been waiting before he walked into the ambush.

“We sent several Save-Our-Soul messages to the emergency lines of the State Commissioner of Police and the Operation Puff Adder led by DSP Chris Nwaogbo. The swift response by a gallant team of the security outfit led to the shootout along Iminringi road. One policeman was injured with a bullet grazing his shoulder, while the kidnappers abandoned their vehicle and the victims. They ran into the Ogbia bush. The bullet-ridden Hilux used by the kidnappers has been recovered.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.