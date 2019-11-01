Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has averted the payment of N1.5 milion by a victim of suspected kidnappers and arrested 46 suspected kidnappers and their informants who have been terrorising the people of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba M. Danjuma, while briefing reporters at Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, noted that Alhaji Abubakar Chindo, a resident of Bunza Local Government Area (LGA), informed the police that he received calls from hoodlums that he must pay N1.5 million, or else, he would be kidnapped.

“On the receipt of the complaint, our detectives commenced investigation and arrested Muhammed and Abdullahi in connection with the crime and they are cooperating with the detective”.

Danjuma also disclosed that other suspected kidnappers were arrested in various villages and towns within the LGAs which included; Fakai ,Arewa, Shanga, Birnin Kebbi, Jega, Danko-Wassagu, Zuru, and Bunza local government areas.

Speaking on the suspected kidnappers’ informats, Danjuma disclosed that Bala, Basiru, Muhammed Fulani and Dankawo were arrested in Giron Mass, Bakin Tulu and Gwalangu villages of Shanga LGA for being negotiators between victims and kidnappers.

He added that the suspected kidnapper’s informants would be charge to Court for criminal conspiracy, abetment and aiding kidnappers.

He said the command also nabbed Labbo, a resident of Ingarje village in Jega LGA, who belonged to a kidnap gang and led his group to abduct the wife of Saidu Abdullahi in the area, stressing that the suspect would be charged to court.