By Romanus Okoye

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have two suspected Awawa cult members in Oko-Koto, Agege and also foiled a traffic robbery around Otedola Bridge on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement signed by the state police public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, it was stated that the suspects, Babatunde, a 22 – year-old mechanic, and Wasiu, 16-year-old tailor, were arrested at their hideout.

Adejobi noted that the raid on suspects’ hideouts and black spots across the state, particularly in Agege and its environs, was part of the proactive strategies to minimize crime in Lagos State, in compliance with the directive of the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu. Some of the areas raided include Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege.

In the same vein, a team led by commander of the RRS, Yinka Egbeyemi, foiled traffic robbery same day. The team ran into the suspected armed robbers around 11pm at Otedola Bridge inward Ojota. The robbers hurriedly abandoned their motorcycle, with registration number, NND 268 WZ, a toy gun and some dangerous weapons.

Odumosu has ordered immediate investigation of the suspects while reiterating his commitment to rid the state of criminals and hoodlums. He also admonished members of the public to be sensitive to their environment and be alive to their civic responsibility towards maintenance of law and order and public safety of the state.