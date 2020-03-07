Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The police in Sokoto State said they have foiled a robbery attack by a 3-man gang who attempted to snatch the sum of N5 million from their victim.

Police spokesperson in the State, ASP Muhammad A. Sadiq in a statement made available to Journalists on Saturday said the incident occurred at Emir Yahaya area of the state capital on Friday afternoon.

The police spokesman described the gang as a robbery syndicate who specializes in trailing unsuspecting persons from financial institutions within the state.

He also added that the foiled attack was as a result of the fortification of security across the state through the high visibility policing strategy adopted by the police Command.

The statement reads in part: “Today 06/03/2020 at about 1530hours, a resident of Sokoto metropolis (name witheld), withdrew the sum of N5 million from a commercial bank and kept the funds at the rear seat of his motor vehicle after which he drove to Emir Yahaya road and parked, where three (3) unknown persons riding on a motorcycle suddenly stopped at his vehicle, one of the suspects used his head to smash the window to the rear door of the vehicle and quickly took away the money.”

The police acknowledged efforts made by onlookers within the scene who promptly thwarted the robbery attack by chased and arrested one of the suspects alongside the stolen cash.

The statement further details how Police operatives, led by the DPO Central Division, CSP Mainasara Y. Maru, swiftly responded to the distress call and rescued the mob injured suspect, who was treated and discharged at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

He said the arrested suspect is currently aiding the Police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of other fleeing suspects.

ASP Sadiq disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto, CP Ibrahim S. Kaoje psc has called for calm and assured that the Police remains relentless towards nipping crime in the bud.

He further advised members of the public to exercise ‘maximum precaution’ when conveying huge amount of money, adding that, “the Sokoto State Police Command is ever committed to the security of lives and property in the State.”

It could be recall that a similar robbery attack was perpetrated on 27/02/2020, by yet-to-be arrested suspects who carted away the sum of N5 million from a victim, leaving the victim’s driver with a non fatal gunshot injury.