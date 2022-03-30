By Christopher Oji

Security operatives in the early hours on Monday foiled an attempted attack on Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

Some suspected criminals numbering about 20, who gained access to the refinery through the lagoon side, were repelled while attempting to cart away already-installed armoured cables in the refinery.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The hoodlums, on sighting security operatives, fled the scene.

“One of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

“Investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.”

He said on the directive of Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, security at the refinery has been fortified.

However, a staff of Dangote, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said “the suspects were petty thieves who were looking for what to eat.

They were being chased away by our private security, and while they were running away, one of them was unlucky and he was shot dead by the police.

“I think there is hunger in the land. The hoodlums were not armed. They were hungry robbers looking for what to eat.”