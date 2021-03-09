From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has foiled an armed robbery operation at Goldcoast Estate, Bayelsa Palm Road, Yenagoa. According to investigations the robbers had invaded the Estate in the wee hours on Monday after scaling the fence.

However, one of those managing the estate was said to have placed a call to the Police Control Room which alerted a Police patrol team that stormed the area forcing the robbers to flee.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli has appealed to members of the public to call the Police distress numbers for help.

Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butswat in a statement said the Police would continue to react swiftly to crime incidents in the state.

“On 8 March, at about 3:am, gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers invaded Goldcoast Estate, Yenagoa, to rob the residents of the estate.

“The management of the estate contacted the command control room and patrol teams responded swiftly and the robbery was foiled.”