Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command in the early hours of yesterday, foiled a robbery incident along the Benin-Lagos Expressway and killed one of the robbers in the process.

One of the suspected robbers was arrested with gun shot Injuries while another reportedly escaped with bullet wounds.

The police yesterday ,also paraded five persons for impersonating as Nigerian Army Officers and using their uniforms to terrorise the citizens of the state.

Three of the five persons, Ehiorobo Evans, Osariemen Agho, Solomon Hussaini, Daily Sun learnt, deserted the Nigerian Army and the two others, Idoro Solomon and Ezeyi Kelechi, were their friends. ‎

Spokesman for the Police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, stated that the suspects assembled in an area and were putting on army camouflage uniforms and were using the uniforms to terrorise innocent citizens of the state.

He said that men of the police force who acted on a tip-off, stormed the scene and nabbed the suspects.

“The operatives of Anti-Cultism Unit, acting on a tip-off along PZ road, off Sapele road, Benin City, got wind that five young men namely: Idoro Solomon, Ehiorobo Evans, Osariemen Agho, Solomon Hussaini and Ezeyi Kelechi were seen gathering in the area, dressed in army camouflage uniforms, mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspects who confessed to be fake Army officers.

“They also confessed to have been terrorising the area. Items recovered from them are: Army camouflage uniforms and Jack knives”, part of the statement reads.

However, one of the accused, Evans Ehiorobo, said he served four months in the Nigerian Army but has been on AWOL for eight months.

“I am a soldier from 2 division, Ordinance Unit, Nigerian Army. Yesterday,

“I came to visit my friend; I knew him from Zaria. And there is one of my course mates upstairs playing game and I joined him before the police came to arrest us.

“I was on mufti, It was my phone that they found my picture that I am soldier too and that is how I was arrested. I am still serving as soldier but I have been on AWOL for eight months now and I didn’t return.

“They have not been paying for a while. I served four months in the army. I have been arrested twice; the first one was over robbery”, Ehiorobo said.