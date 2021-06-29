By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, one of the co-defendants of alleged kidnap kingpin Evans told Justice Hakeem Oshodi of Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday that police forced him to copy and sign an already prepared statement.

The defendant, who is undergoing trial with others over alleged conspiracy and kidnapping of Mr Anselm Dunu, said he was arrested and taken away without being told his offence or to be allowed to inform his relatives, adding that he was tortured at Elere Police Station, Agege, until one of his right fingers broke, in addition to multiple body injuries.

Nwachukwu, while being led in evidence by his lawyer, alleges that the police teleguided him on what to say in a confessional statement captured on video. ‘I said exactly what they ordered me to say. A policeman, Idowu Haruna, told me that if I want to be alive that I should cooperate because three suspects who didn’t cooperate had died.

‘He said I should just go and bow to his boss and say that I am sorry without saying more. I did as he told me. I tried to write what I know, they said, that’s not what they want me to write. I was taken back into the cell. Days later, I was brought out and showed a written statement. They ordered me to copy it in my handwriting. Four of the policemen had guns. I did and signed it as I was ordered. They also told me what to say while they video-taped me.

‘A few days later, I was taken to Ikoyi, the Inspector General of Police’s lodge, as I realised later because I was blindfolded while we were in a police vehicle to the place. One of them said I was going to see Evans. I don’t know who was Evans because I never met any of the defendants before.

‘Before then, I was allowed to see my people. I told them, I was arrested for what I didn’t know about. I am a businessman. I have a shop at Edo Plaza, shop B70, Tradefair Market, Balogun, Lagos, where I sell phones. I also run a bar at Frank road, Iba, Lagos. I have employees. I knew Mr Anselm Dunu and was his campaign manager when he contested for an election. He sells bottled water and fruits beverages at the same market.’

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter until July 9 for the continuation of defence.

