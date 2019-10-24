LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has discovered an illegal rehabilitation centre in Gaa Idiroko, Odota, Ilorin.

No fewer than 108 victims were rescued from the detention camp; they comprise 103 males and five females with many children.

Some of the victims who spoke with our reporter said they were brought to that centre from different places by their parents and relatives.

A victim identified as Collins Temitope Owonifari said he was woken up around 4 o’clock in the morning by his parents and brought to the detention centre in Ilorin from Lagos because of his stubbornness handedness, saying that a sum of N150,000 was paid to the man in charge of the camp.

Collins who is a graduate, described the place where he just spent four days as hell, saying that they were sleeping with the destitute, and ate once in a day.

Warris Hussein who was also brought to the centre by his parent because of his stubbornness and addiction to Indian hemp, said he had spent four months, 20 days at the detention centre where he was maltreated.

According to him, when he made attempt to escape from the camp, the subjects of the owner of the place chained and hung him.

Our reporter gathered that some of the females confessed that they were raped by relatives and subjects of the owner of the camp several times.

Laide Arikewuyo who is from Pakata area of Ilorin, confessed that she was always raped by five men who are uncles and children of the owner of the camp, while they had done abortions for her three times.

The owner of the rehabilitation camp, AbdulRaheem Owotutu, who hailed from Ila-Orangun in Osun State, said some of the victims were brought to the centre by their parents.

Owotutu noted that some were brought to the camp due to their indulgence in hard drugs and other illicit drugs.

While speaking with newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, confirmed that 108 victims were rescued on Thursday afternoon from the camp based on intelligence reports.

Mr. Egbetokun who frowned at the poor conditions of the victims, assured that the perpetrators of the illegal acts would not be allowed to go unpunished.

He confirmed that 108 children, women and other young adults had been rescued from the illegal rehabilitation centre by the operatives of the Kwara State police command at Gaa’Odota in Ilorin West local government area.

Egbetokun said the command got an intelligent report on the activities of the owner of illegal Centre.

He said when men of the command raided the centre it was discovered that some of them had been there for over five years.

Mr Egbetokun explained that most of them had been kept in an unhygienic condition, adding the many had been afflicted with diseases without treatment.

He also noted that some of the inhabitants of the centre were chained and underfed.

The police commissioner maintained that the command would carry out more surveillance to uncover such centres in other parts of the state.

He said the command would contact parents of those had phone numbers to take them.

Mr Egbetokun also assured that the command would take necessary action to re-unite other detainees with their families.

The owner of the rehabilitation centre, Owotutu, said all those found at the centre were brought by their families for treatment.

He commended the police for the operation carried out on his centre, adding that he would assist the police with information on how to contact all the “detainees” families.

‎