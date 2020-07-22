Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Fire service division police station in Owerri, Imo State has set free a suspect believed to have snatched two phones from a girl whose name is being withheld for obvious reasons.

According to the victim who recounted her experience to our correspondent said the suspect cornered her at a hotel where she went to see a friend and snatched her two phones from her including some undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was said to have escaped but unfortunately for him on Monday he was caught by the victim at Christ Church road.

According to the girl” I saw him and grabbed him , I demanded for my phone and he said he don’t know me and started beating me. When people gathered I told them there was a CCTV camera in that hotel that captured him.

“So at that moment I mentioned about the camera, he attempted to run away but was captured by the crowd.

“A former PCRC chairman called the police who came and took both of us to the station. He was detained and I was asked to come back on Monday but because of the nature of my work, I did not go, I went there on Tuesday and was told by the police officer that he has been released on self recognition”

“The office at the counter who mentioned the name of the suspect as Elvis, asked me to forget about the phone because the boy was released owing to his health issues and they said they don’t want him to die in their custody.”

She later revealed that she got to know more of the suspect from the officer who told her that the suspect was a regular at the station and an ex convict.