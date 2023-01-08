From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau Plateau State Police Command has foiled an attempted abduction of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Sanda.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Alfred Alabo, in a press statement on Sunday said the effort by the police command yielded results due to the strategic security plan and aggressive fight against crime and criminality by the police commissioner.

“The aggressive fight against crime and criminality has continued to frustrate the evil and dastardly act of men of the underworld in the state through the effective and proactive crime prevention strategies put in place by the chief crime buster of the state, CP Bartholomew N Onyeka.

“The brilliant strategy designed by the Commissioner of Police has yielded enormous and laudable operational successes in recent times. This time around, it has assisted greatly in foiling a kidnapping attempt on the Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yakubu Sanda.”

Alabo explained that the Speaker arrived at his residence at Federal Low-cost in Jos-south on Friday, three unidentified gunmen operating in an ash-coloured CR-V Jeep trailed him to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him but their mission was made impossible by the intrepid police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rantya Division, SP Ayuba Iliya and his men.

He noted that both personnel joined forces with the men on guard duty and repelled the evil act.

He said the Command was making a concerted effort to track down the fleeing suspects and get them arrested.

“The Plateau Police boss uses this medium to thank members of the public for showing concern about the happenings in their various communities and volunteering to give timely information to the Police for prompt action.

He urges residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses as the police is already doing a lot to ensure the safety of all.