Atlanta ‘96 Olympics Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, was the cynosore of all eyes in the football event of the ongoing 12th Police Games taking place in Awka, Anambra Sytate.

Representing Zone 2, Ajunwa, who won an olympic gold medal for Nigeria in long jump in Atlanta, USA, and was also at the World Cup in the colours of Falcons in 1991, is playing football at the Police Games. Yesterday, Ajunwa scored a goal for her Zone 2 side, but the crowd that trooped to the Otuocha Stadium to see her went home disappointed as she took ill and was advised by the medics to rest for the day.

She was, however, at the venue and watched her Zone 2 side beat the Police Headquarters 1-0 in a keenly contested group encounter. In the men’s football semifinals decided early yesterday, Federal Headquarters defeated Zone 7 2-0, while Zone 9 defeated Zone 6 1-0.

Meanwhile, a nursing mother, Mary Joseph, was the toast of fans at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, Anambra State, when she braced all odds to claim silver medal at the ongoing Nigeria Police Games.