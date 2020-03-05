The Force Headquarters (FHQ) Abuja is currently leading the pack as organisers released final results of concluded track and field events at the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Police Games in Anambra.

Events concluded late on Wednesday at the Rojenny Stadium Oba, venue of track and field events showed that FHQ clinched gold in five out of eight events.

According to the results, FHQ representatives in Women’s Long Jump, Okoronkwo Precious and Igbinosa Mercy, jumped as far as 5.74m and 5.23m respectively to clinch gold and silver, while Mercy Honesty of Zone 1 jumped 5.17m to take bronze.

FHQ also picked gold and bronze in 10km Walk Race for Men after Lawal Oluwaseyi and Alade Felix walked to the finish line in time of 50:55.77 and 53:27.65 respectively.

In the 400m Hurdles Men, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Akindunjoye Johnson of FHQ took gold and silver in time of 54.19 sec and 54.90 sec respectively, beating Mba Romanus of Zone 9 to bronze with time of 55.97 sec.

Team FHQ also dictated the pace in the Women 5000m as Mamman Helen and Ambo Dorcas crossed the finish line in time of 20:32.74 and 23:26.09 respectively to win gold and bronze.

Mary Joseph of Zone 3 picked the Women 5000m silver with a time of 22:58.51.

The dominance of FHQ for the day was completed when Abasiono Akpan ran the race of her life in the women’s 400m hurdles to beat Comfort Ekanem, from Zone 2 who is the current record holder of World Police Games.

Akpan finished her race in time of 58.27 seconds to clinch gold while Ekanem took the silver.

Oluchi Ofoma also won gold for FHQ in the 800m after running her race in time of 2:15.33

FHQ also showed class in other events like table tennis and martial arts after winning gold medals. (NAN)